Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

AXTA traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.61. 2,717,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.