Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

