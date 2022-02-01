Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $88.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.16.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Saad purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Jeffs purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,477 shares of company stock worth $269,634. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 119,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 114,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 120,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 46,471 shares during the period. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

