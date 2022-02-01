AZEK (AZEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. AZEK has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AZEK to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AZEK opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.70. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AZEK stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of AZEK worth $32,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

