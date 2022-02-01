AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

AZEK stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AZEK has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $170,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AZEK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AZEK by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,729 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in AZEK by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in AZEK by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

