B. Riley Comments on Axos Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a report released on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of AX stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.51. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 51,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,855,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

