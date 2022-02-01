BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.80

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $0.82. BAB shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 8,878 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.68%.

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

