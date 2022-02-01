Ball (NYSE:BLL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $102.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corp’s fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share and revenues both improved year over year and beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Ball Corp has been benefiting from the rising demand for beverage cans due to the shift in customer preference toward cans over other packaging formats. Thus, Ball Corp has been investing in expanding production capacity to meet this demand. Meanwhile, the associated higher start-up costs are likely to impact near-term results. Inflated raw material and labor costs add to the margin pressure. The ongoing supply chain issues might impair the company’s ability to meet the high levels of demand. Nevertheless, focus on launching new products and efforts to cut down costs will drive results. Robust backlog levels and business wins bode well for the Aerospace segment's performance.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

Ball stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.50. 22,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,462. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.14. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Ball by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ball by 3.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 189,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ball by 19.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 130.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ball by 83.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

