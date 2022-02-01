Bamco Inc. NY Buys 49,078 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,207 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,078 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.48% of Credicorp worth $42,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Credicorp by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.38.

NYSE BAP opened at $143.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.75. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

