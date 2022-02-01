Bamco Inc. NY Buys 49,584 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,584 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 2.24% of Ichor worth $26,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 4,409.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 72,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 15.5% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 41.4% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 105,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,131,720. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

