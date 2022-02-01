Bamco Inc. NY Has $33.74 Million Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,285,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,777 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 2.17% of BrightView worth $33,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BrightView by 4,163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 395,069 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,793,000 after buying an additional 371,021 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 243,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BrightView by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after buying an additional 146,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 257,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 113,353 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightView alerts:

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BV opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.43.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.