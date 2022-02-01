Bamco Inc. NY Has $48.52 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88,644 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.90% of RBC Bearings worth $48,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 147,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.20.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $180.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.06 and its 200-day moving average is $214.17. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.32 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

