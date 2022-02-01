BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. BancFirst reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 33.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after buying an additional 54,531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $78.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

