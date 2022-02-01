BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. BancFirst reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 33.61%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after buying an additional 54,531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BancFirst stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $78.51.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 28.63%.
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.
