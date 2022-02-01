Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Down to $3.39

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.32. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 2,557 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a market cap of $684.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $308.05 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

