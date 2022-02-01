Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $654.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 464,424 shares during the period. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

