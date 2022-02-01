Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BSMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE BSMX opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.75. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México
Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.
