Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $377.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.