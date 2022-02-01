Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 3,859 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPB stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

