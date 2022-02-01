Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 18,430 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 65.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $4,946,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 116,419.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DISH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.11. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

