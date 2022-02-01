Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 1,937 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,278 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after buying an additional 315,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,553,000 after purchasing an additional 69,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,819 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,539,000 after buying an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $82,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,649 shares of company stock valued at $764,469. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZION. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

