Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 1,967 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hasbro by 100.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,718,000 after purchasing an additional 771,865 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $61,971,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Hasbro by 35.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,083 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hasbro by 376.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $35,200,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

