Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 16,271 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,271 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 266.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

NYSE:PNW opened at $69.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.73.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

