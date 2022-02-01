Bao Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.35 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $6.69 million and $1.35 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050884 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.63 or 0.07147042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,798.93 or 1.00084517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051673 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00053935 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

