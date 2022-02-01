Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of MYR Group worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $128,013.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group stock opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.56.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

