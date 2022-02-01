Barclays PLC Buys 17,623 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Avanos Medical worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

AVNS opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.16. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.