Barclays PLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 158.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,632 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $261,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITCI stock opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITCI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

