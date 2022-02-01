Barclays PLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 158.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $55.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $261,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

