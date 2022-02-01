Barclays PLC Purchases 24,978 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 492.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,978 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,980 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,512.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 111,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 104,658 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 747.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 39,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,107,000 after buying an additional 30,933 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.25. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.