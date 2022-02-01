Barclays PLC Purchases 53,834 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,834 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.