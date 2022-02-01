Barclays PLC Purchases 57,372 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of QuinStreet worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 78,357.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QNST shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

QNST stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.75 million, a P/E ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

