Barclays PLC Sells 2,656 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WABC shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.