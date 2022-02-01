Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.71. 106,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,927. The company has a market cap of $25.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.56. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.70.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 244.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 207,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $585,045.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 210,963 shares of company stock valued at $593,531. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 598.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 297,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

