Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%.
Shares of BSET stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,048. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $175.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.78. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $37.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 50.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.