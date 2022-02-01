Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Shares of BSET stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,048. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $175.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.78. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 50.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

