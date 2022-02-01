BeatzCoin Trading Down 29.4% This Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 49.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $199,078.28 and approximately $167.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000846 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

