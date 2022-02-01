Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 65.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

HON opened at $204.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.28 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.34.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

