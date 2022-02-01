Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 689 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,317,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT opened at $127.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average is $126.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

