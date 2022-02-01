Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 1,261 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,261 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $228.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.