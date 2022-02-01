Bell Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $44,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.