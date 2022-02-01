Bell Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

PLD stock opened at $156.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.14 and a 1-year high of $169.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.10.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.