BellRing Brands (BRBR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRBR opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $963.75 million, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

