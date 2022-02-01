Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives GBX 3,936.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,936.92 ($52.93).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.40) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.70) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($55.93) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($56.87) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.47) to GBX 4,360 ($58.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,161 ($42.50) per share, with a total value of £106,620.53 ($143,345.70).

Shares of Bellway stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,836 ($38.13). 334,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,827. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,706 ($36.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($50.50). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,148.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,259.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 9.00.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

