Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives GBX 3,936.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,936.92 ($52.93).
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.40) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.70) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($55.93) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($56.87) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.47) to GBX 4,360 ($58.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.
In other news, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,161 ($42.50) per share, with a total value of £106,620.53 ($143,345.70).
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
