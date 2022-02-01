Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Short Interest Up 100.7% in January

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 100.7% from the December 31st total of 53,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $888,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $963,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Context Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Benessere Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

