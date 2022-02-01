Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €324.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €324.00 ($364.04) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €315.00 ($353.93) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($308.99) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($284.27) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €295.00 ($331.46) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($320.22) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €285.18 ($320.43).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($224.72).

