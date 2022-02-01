Beyond Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.42 or 0.07153047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,819.83 or 0.99977713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00051775 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00053970 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

