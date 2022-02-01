Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $18.97 on Tuesday, reaching $395.38. 10,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,581. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.08. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $328.20 and a 12 month high of $543.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Techne stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $36,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

