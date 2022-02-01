Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Trading Up 6.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $422.93 and last traded at $399.92. Approximately 4,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 297,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $376.41.

The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 52.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $445.99 and a 200-day moving average of $478.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.