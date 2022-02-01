Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will announce sales of $183.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.50 million to $190.06 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $35.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 423%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $462.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.00 million to $462.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $933.03 million, with estimates ranging from $784.40 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,474 shares of company stock worth $15,904,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHVN traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.63. The company had a trading volume of 23,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,579. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.75.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

