Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Down 32.5% in January

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the December 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO Franco Valle bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,197,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.