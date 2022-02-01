Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Market Cap Hits $403,491.70

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $403,491.70 and approximately $4,996.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

