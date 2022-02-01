Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading Up 12.9% This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $403,491.70 and $4,996.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.67 or 0.00276470 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

